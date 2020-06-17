Russian Military Comes Under Attack in Idleb

A Russian military vehicle was hit by an explosive device, as it patrolled along the M4 highway, as per the deal with Turkey reports Al-Masdar.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a bomb exploded yesterday during a Russian-Turkish patrol along the M4 highway (Aleppo-Lattakia) in Idleb Governorate.

According to Major-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, “Today, during a joint patrol on the road between the towns of Ariha and Urum al-Juz, militants attempted to disrupt the monitoring of the situation along the M4 highway. An explosive device, planted on the road, slightly damaged an armored personnel carrier, but the joint patrol personnel were not injured.”

According to him, all equipment and the Russian Army returned to the base.

This is the second attack on a Russian military patrol in Idleb Governorate in the last ten days.

On Mar. 5, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a deal in Moscow, which paved the way for joint patrols along the M4 highway.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.