Syrian Army Intercepts US Convoy in Northeast Syria

Yet again, a US convoy has been forced to turn around by villagers and members of the Syrian army reports Al-Masdar.

In the context of the growing rejection of the US presence east of the Euphrates, the residents of the village of al-Dardara and the Syrian army intercepted an American military convoy in the Tel Tamr countryside on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Syrian army and the villagers refused to let the US military convoy pass the checkpoint and forced them to turn around near the village of al-Dandara in western Hassakeh.

The reports did not specify how long the standoff lasted; however, the location of this incident was the same as the previous interception, which was one of the most confrontational this year.

During the confrontation between the US and Syrian army last week, the Syrian army’s 154th Regiment demanded that the American forces immediately leave Syria and end their occupation of the Levantine nation.

The US soldiers did not respond to the verbal attacks and instead, agreed to turn around without escalating the tensions near the town of Tel Tamr.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.