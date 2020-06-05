Second dispatch of Chinese medical aid to tackle Coronavirus

To help the country tackle the coronavirus, China has sent further medical supplies, while the government has implemented plans to secure the continued production of medicines writes SANA.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry received a second batch of aid from the People’s Republic of China, to support the health sector’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It included single use medical protective clothing, masks, safety goggles, sterilization materials, thermometers, as well as personal protective equipment for the medical cadres tasked with tackling the virus. The shipment comes within the framework of the distinguished relations binding the two friendly countries.

China’s Ambassador in Damascus Feng Biao affirmed that his country is proceeding with enhanced cooperation with Syria in confronting coronavirus pandemic, and providing all possible medical assistance to the Syrian people to protect the public health in both countries.

Assistant Minister of Health Ahmad Khelifawi praised the, “deeply-rooted relations binding the two governments and peoples of the two countries.”

On a different note, a set of measures were approved to ensure the continuity of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

During a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Imad Khamis and in the presence of the Minister of Health and the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, finance was approved for the importation for raw materials necessary for the pharmaceutical industry at a preferential price of 700 Syrian pounds to the dollar, aimed at ensuring all the local market’s needs of medicines.

The measures also included supplying the public hospitals and the health centers with medicines.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.