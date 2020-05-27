The US Brings in a Convoy of Military Equipment to Hassakeh Countryside

The US has bolstered its position in Hassakeh after it moved a convoy of vehicles from Iraq, and into Syria, tightening their grip on the oil wells writes SANA.

US occupation forces brought in a convoy of vehicles loaded with logistics materials and equipment to support their illegitimate bases in al-Yarubia in the northeastern part of Hassakeh in violation of international principles.

Local and civil sources told SANA that a convoy, which includes vehicles that entered Syria from Iraq through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing, carried armored vehicles in addition to three communication towers.

In the same context, sources in al-Sweidyah in Hassakeh’s eastern countryside said that six armored vehicles entered the Syrian lands through al-Mahmoudya village in Iraq heading for the Syrian oil wells of Karchouk which is occupied by US forces.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.