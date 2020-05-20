Syrian Pound Exchange Rate Slightly Increases Against US Dollar

Following an all-time high of 2,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar, exchange markets have experienced a slight drop below 2,000 writes Smart News.

On Tuesday, the Syrian pound’s exchange rate slightly increased against the United States dollar in most Syrian governorates.

Money exchangers reported to Smart News that the dollar exchange rate reached 1,800 pounds for sale and 1,780 pounds for purchase after it was 1,820 pounds for sale and 1,790 for purchase. The dollar exchange rate reached 1,830 pounds for sale and 1,820 for purchase in the city of Aleppo.

The dollar reached 1,885 Syrian pounds for sale and 1,875 pounds for purchase after it was 1,920 pounds for sale and 1,900 pounds for purchase in the city of Raqqa. The dollar reached 1,875 pounds for sale and 1,825 pounds for purchase after it was 1,910 pounds for sale and 1,890 pounds for purchase in the city of Hassakeh.

The dollar reached 1,850 Syrian pounds for sale and 1,835 pounds for purchase in the city of Hama.

Money exchangers reported to Smart News that the dollar reached 1,840 pounds for sale and 1,830 pounds for purchase after it was 1,945 pounds for sale and 1,935 pounds for purchase in areas outside Syrian government forces control in Aleppo. The dollar reached 1,840 pounds for sale and 1,830 pounds for purchase in Idleb governorate.

On May 18, 2020, the dollar exchange rate reached 2,000 pounds for the first time in Syria’s history.

On May, 17, 2020, money exchange shops stopped dealing in dollars, as its exchange rate against the Syrian pound reached 1,700 pounds in areas outside Syrian government control in northern and northeastern Syria.

