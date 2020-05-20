Jaafari: Any Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Territories Without Consent of the Government Is an Aggression and Occupation

Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari has once again lambasted foreign powers for occupying Syrian land and called for the support of terrorist organisations to end writes SANA.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, reiterated that the presence of any foreign military forces on the Syrian territories, without the consent of the government, is an aggression and occupation.

“Syria will not abandon its right to defend its land and resources, and continuing the fight against terrorism as well as liberating its occupied lands whether the occupier is an American, Turkish, Israeli, or from a terrorist organisation,’ Jaafari said during a UN Security Council video session about the situation in Syria.

He added that the Turkish regime continues supporting and sponsoring the terrorist organizations affiliated to it, which are active in different regions in northern Syria, in a flagrant violation of its obligations according to international law, and the Sochi, Astana and Moscow understandings.

Jaafari went on to say that the US occupation forces also began to establish a new military base in Deir ez-Zor countryside in order to tighten its grip on the Syrian oil wells and loot the Syrian people’s resources.

“The recent period also witnessed Israeli aggressions in Syria from the occupied Syrian Golan lands and neighboring countries,” Jaafari said, affirming that these hostile practices, which represent a flagrant violation of international law, are just parts of the hostile practices to back the terrorist organizations and the agent separatist militias to prolong the span of the Syrian crisis.

He affirmed that Syria encounters unprecedented terrorism, sponsored by UN member countries in order to gain political concessions that suit their agendas of interfering in the sovereign affairs of regional countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.