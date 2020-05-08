President Assad Postpones People’s Assembly Elections Until Jul. 19,2020

For the second time, President Assad has postponed the elections for the People’s Assembly, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus writes SANA.

On Thursday, President Bashar al-Assad issued the Decree No.121 stipulating for the postponement of the elections for the People’s Assembly for the 3rd legislative term until Jul. 19, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures taken by the state to deal with the coronavirus.

On Mar. 14, 2020, Assad issued the Decree No. 86, stipulating for the postponement of the elections for the People’s Assembly scheduled for Apr. 13, 2020, in accordance with the Decree No. 76 for 2020, until May 20, 2020, in the framework of the preventive measures taken by the state to confront coronavirus.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.