Health Ministry: A New Coronavirus Case Registered in Syria

The Ministry said in a statement that the number of coronavirus infections in Syria reached 45 to date, 27 of them have recovered while three have died.

The first case of coronavirus registered in Syria was on Mar. 22, 2020, in a person coming from Lebanon.

