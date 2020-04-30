Salvation Government Establishes Quarantine Center in Idleb

A quarantine center has been established in Idleb, which will hold those who leave or are deported from Turkey for 14 days, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus reports Smart News.

On Tuesday, the Medical Directorate of the Salvation Government operating in Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-controlled areas established a medical center to quarantine Syrians who return or are deported from Turkey. The directorate established the center as a precautionary procedure against coronavirus (COVID-19).

A source reported to Smart News that the quarantine center receives Syrians who return and are deported from Turkey to Idleb. The source noted the increased numbers of Syrians who return to the area, and that most of them return through illegal crossings. The source said that there are between 200 and 300 people quarantined at the center.

The source added that the center holds the Syrians for 14 days before allowing them to visit their families. The source said that the aim of that is to ensure their safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The source noted that the center provides medical care, periodical tests, and sterilization and precautionary medical procedures.

On Mar. 22, 2020, the Syrian government officially announced the first cases of COVID-19 in Damascus. Later, the cases increased gradually to 43. The United Nations warned that the virus poses a significant risk to all Syrians.

