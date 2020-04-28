Civil Defense Documents More Than 2,000 Civilians Killed in Past Year

Over the past year, more that 2,000 civilians were killed as a result of the military campaign conducted by Russia and the regime in northern Syria reports Jesr.

A report published by the Syrian Civil Defense on Sunday revealed the number of civilians who fell victim to the military campaign by regime and Russian forces in northern Syria, from Apr. 26, 2019 to Mar. 5, 2020.

“2,029 civilians were killed in the military campaign, including 1,191 men, 483 children and 338 women,” the Civil Defense said in a statement, adding that 17 of its own members had also fallen in the same campaign.

According to the statement, there were 5,281 civilians injured, including 3,136 men, 1,201 children, 867 women and 77 Civil Defense personnel.

Regime and Russian forces launched a military campaign in northern Syria, beginning in rural northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates. It ended with regime forces seizing control over wide swathes of northern Syria, in addition to the M5 international highway.

