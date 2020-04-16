Mercenaries of Turkish Occupation Burn a Number of Citizens’ Houses in Ras al-Ayn

Terrorists backed by Turkey, have attacked civilians in the Ras al-Ayn area, burins homes and kidnapping a doctor writes SANA.

Turkey’s occupation mercenaries from terrorist organizations continued their criminal and terrorist practices against the locals, as they burnt the houses of citizens in the Ras al-Ayn area, in Hassakeh’s northern countryside.

Civil sources told SANA’s reporter on Wednesday that the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation from terrorist organizations affiliated to the so-called Shuhadaa Bader burnt a number of homes in the western countryside of Ras al-Ayn in the Tel Arqam area.

The sources also said that a group of mercenaries kidnapped a doctor from his house in the al-Mahatta al-Shamali neighborhood in Ras al-Ayn city.

