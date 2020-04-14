Cleaning and Disinfection Campaigns Continue Throughout the Country

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Syrian government has conducted disinfection campaigns across Damascus and Aleppo and sent mobile teams to deliver food writes SANA.

Government institutions continue to take preventive measures aimed at containing any possible spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For this purpose, cleaning and disinfection campaigns were launched in the neighborhoods, markets, streets and alleys in the cities of Damascus and Aleppo.

In addition, mobile trucks were sent to sell fruits and vegetables in the neighborhoods with aim of helping citizens to stay at home.

Several towns in the southern province of Suweida witnessed similar campaigns, where teams from the Syrian Red Crescent cleaned and disinfected streets, state and service facilities, while Syrian Trading sent trucks to various towns to sell basic products at affordable prices.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.