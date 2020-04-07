New US Convoy Enters Hassakeh Countryside

A convoy of US vehicles have entered Syria, carrying logistical and military supplies, to reinforce its bases in northeastern Hassakeh writes SANA.

The US occupation forces continued their violations of international laws and moved a new convoy of 35 trucks laden with military and logistical materials to its illegal bases and occupation points in the Syrian al-Jazira region coming from northern Iraq.

Civil sources said that 35 trucks entered the Syrian territories coming from Iraq through the illegal al-Walid crossing in al-Ya’rubia countryside, to the far northeastern of Hassakeh, loaded with logistical and military materials, the majority of which went to the illegal base at Khrab al-Jeer airport in the al-Malikiyah area.

The sources pointed out that the US occupation forces are reinforcing their illegal presence at the military airport of Khrab al-Jeer and other areas occupied by them, by sending convoys to these areas periodically, loaded with logistical materials and military equipment.

During the past few months, the US occupation forces have moved thousands of trucks loaded with weapons, military and logistic equipment into Hassakeh through illegal crossings to reinforce their presence in the Syrian al-Jazira region to steal oil, Syrian natural resources and major crops.

