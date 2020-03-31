Education Ministry Prepares Emergency Centers and Hotlines for Medical Consultations

To spread awareness and information about the coronavirus, the Syrian government has set up a number of emergency centres and telephone hotlines writes SANA.

The Education Ministry prepared emergency centers for medical consultations and hotlines for answering questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said citizens can call these hotlines from 8am to 4pm.

The Ministry prepared three emergency centers in Damascus, two in each of Damascus Countryside, Quneitra, Daraa, Suweida, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Lattakia, and Tartous, in addition to one center in Deir ez-Zor.

