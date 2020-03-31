Initiatives to Deliver Food, Disinfectants to Homes of Needy and Children With Cancer

In line with the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a number of initiatives and campaigns have been launched to ensure that people isolated in their homes receive the proper care they need writes SANA.

Governmental and non-governmental efforts continue in different provinces of the country to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several cleaning and disinfection campaigns were launched in neighborhoods, markets, streets and at public service facilities, in the cities of Damascus, Homs, Suweida and Tel Kalakh.

In addition, various civil initiatives are launched daily to ensure the needs of citizens and to encourage them to stay at home in light of the precautionary measures to address the emerging coronavirus.

In Aleppo, a civil society initiative was organized in Beit Il Church for Armenian Protestants, to distribute disinfectants, masks, and bread to the people, to ensure they have their needs met in an easy and organized manner, while remaining at home throughout this period.

The head of the Armenian Protestant Community in Syria Pastor Harutyun Selimian stated that the initiative comes as part of the procedures being followed to face the coronavirus and called for adherence to health guidelines and necessary measures to maintain public safety.

In Aleppo also and as part of the ‘Stay Home Campaign’, the Syrian Society for Children with Cancer launched the ‘Food Hamper to Your Home’ initiative to support children with cancer and their families.

The Society’s Chief, Muzna Olabi, stated that the initiative aims to distribute about 100 food hampers to the families of children with cancer, to reduce their burdens in light of the precautionary measures taken to face the coronavirus.

In the city of Masyaf, in the western countryside of Hama, a volunteer team called ‘The Continues Team’ launched a ‘Stay Home’ campaign targeting the neediest families.

Ingrid Watfa, the team’s official, explained that the campaign aims to meet the needs of the city’s residents and a group of volunteers have been distributing food and bread freely.

In Tartous, the ‘Wasel Soutak’ (Let your Voice Be Heard) volunteer group participated in a campaign to distribute food and humanitarian aid targeting 170 families of the martyrs, the wounded and the missing, and the families whose activities were suspended as a result of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus.

