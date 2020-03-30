Initiative in Masyaf to Distribute Goods, Meals and Bread to Residents

To ensure that people in isolation are cared for, a group of volunteers have taken it upon themselves to deliver meals and bread to them at their homes writes Al-Watan.

A team of volunteers in the city of Masyaf comprised of young people, all of whom love the country and its people, have launched a campaign called, “Stay Home,” which targets the families most in need, as well as the elderly and disabled across the city, by sending food to their houses and helping them secure their needs, with the aim of encouraging them to stay home to ensure their health.

The participants in the team included Omaima Mazid, Haifa Muhsan, Basma al-Zeir, Ingrid Watfa, Haifa Dawa, Soha Dawa, Ghaith Durziyeh, Mohamed al-Akta. They said that the team had put all its efforts to responding to the preventative measures to face the coronavirus, meeting the needs of the city’s residents and to bolster the culture of staying in the house.

They said that the team was distributing food, meals and bread free of charge to residents in each district.

