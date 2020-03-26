Syria Announces 3 More Coronavirus Cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Syria has risen, after three people were identified after flying into Damascus International Airport reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the registration of three new cases of the emerging coronavirus, bringing the total to four inside the country.

The coronavirus cases were reportedly discovered among recent travelers that returned to Syria via the Damascus International Airport.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced its first coronavirus case after receiving testing kits from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Currently, Syria has approximately 1,000 testing kits, despite fears that the virus has already spread.

