Syria Says Western Hostility Will Only Increase Its Determination to Preserve Its Sovereignty

Following a statement by western states, Syria has hit back, accusing them of supporting terrorists and prolonging the suffering of the Syrian people writes SANA.

Syria affirmed that the hostile western stances to Syria will increase its determination to defend its people, preserve its sovereignty, national independent decision and rebuild what has been destroyed by terrorism.

“Those western stances that target the country won’t affect it, but Syria will be more determined to go ahead in keeping the country’s sovereignty, its independent national decision and rebuilding what has been destroyed by terrorism,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that what has come in the US-British-German and French statement, on the occasion of passing of the ninth year of the terrorist war which targets Syria, stresses once again that those states still support the terrorist organizations to prolong the war on the Syrian people.

“What is more disgusting is the false crying and hypocrisy featured by the western colonial discourse about human rights in Syria… this colonialism whose hands are stained with the blood of the Syrians and the reason behind their suffering because of the unjust war and sanctions that affect the life of the Syrian citizen,” the source affirmed.

It added that those states have violated intentional law by supporting terrorism and by trying to interfere in the domestic affairs of countries. Their flagrant violation of the international law makes them responsible for the impacts of the unjust war on the lives of the Syrians, and all that requires the international community to condemn these policies and bring those who are responsible for the crimes they have perpetrated to justice.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.