Russia Sends New Shipment of Military Equipment to Syria Amid Ceasefire in Idleb

While the ceasefire in Idleb holds, Russia is sending fresh supplies to the Syrian army, to replace what was lost in the recent fighting in the province reports Al-Masdar.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has sent more weapons and logistical equipment to Syria this week, amid an ongoing ceasefire in the Idleb Governorate.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, citing Ben Kendim, the Russian Ministry of Defense owned Oboronlogistika, chartered the heavily laden RoRo Sparta II, which passed through the Bosphorus Sea on Sunday en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.

Despite the ongoing ceasefire, the Russian Ministry of Defense is attempting to replace the military hardware that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) lost during the Turkish military’s large-scale attack in early March.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been sending multiple ships to Syria each week to help resupply the Syrian army, who is currently on high-alert as they wait for the militant forces to withdraw from the southern part of the M4 highway (Aleppo-Lattakia).

