President Assad Postpones People’s Assembly Elections 

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, President Assad has postponed the elections of the People's Assembly until May writes SANA.

In the framework of the precautionary measures taken by the state to deal with the coronavirus, President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday issued the Decree No. 86 for the year 2020 stipulating a delay to the elections of the people’s Assembly for the third legislative term scheduled for Apr.13, 2020, in accordance with the Decree No. 76 for 2020.

The new date for the elections will be on May 20, 2020.

