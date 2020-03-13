Transport Ministry: Necessary Preventative Measures Taken at Border Crossings to Prevent Coronavirus

Instructions have been given that all vehicles that enter Syria, either by land, sea or air, will be sterilised to prevent the spread of coronavirus writes SANA.

The Transport Ministry demanded all its affiliated land, maritime and air departments to take measures to sterilize vehicles entering Syria to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry reiterated the necessity of sterilizing all modes of transport coming into Syria, including airplanes, ships, trucks and all kinds of vehicles passing through all border crossings.

Last week, the Ministry halted flights to and from the Qatari capital of Doha via Damascus International Airport till further notice, as well as halting flights to Kuwait for two weeks.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.