Assad Army Buries Dozens of Slain Troops in Firdaus Cemetery

The Syrian regime has laid to rest tens of soldiers that were killed fighting in Idleb, although estimate suggest that they have lost hundreds of men in the recent fighting reports Zaman Al Wasl.

The Syrian regime army buried tens of slain troops in the Firdaus Cemetery in central Homs city on Sunday, activists told Zaman al-Wasl.

Over the past four weeks, at least 350 Syrian army troops and officers were killed in northern Syria, mostly killed by Turkish artillery and combat drone attacks, local activists said.

But the Turkish Defense Ministry has claimed the death toll to be 3,400, since its operation began in northern Syria last February.

Regime forces have killed more than 59 Turkish troops in the past month, including 34 soldiers killed last Thursday in a single airstrike.

Also, opposition factions and jihadists have killed more than 135,000 pro-regime fighters since the armed conflict erupted eight years ago with the brutal repression of protests against the Assad regime, according to local monitoring groups.

The conflict in Syria has also killed more than 560,000 people and displaced 6.5 millions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.