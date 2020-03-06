Turkey Claims 184 Syrian Soldiers ‘Neutralized’ in 24 Hours

Turkey claims that Operation Spring Shield has ‘neutralized’ over 100 Syrian soldiers and destroyed a large amount of military hardware writes Al-Masdar.

On Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the land and air forces involved in Operation Spring Shield, against the Syrian Arab Army in Idleb, continued successfully throughout the night.

“Over the last 24 hours, Operation Spring Shield has neutralized, 184 elements of the Syrian regime and four tanks, five artillery, three anti-tank and 12 military vehicles were destroyed,” according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency .

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday that, “the Syrian regime has lost more than 3,200 of its elements since the launch of Operation Spring Shield,” stressing that, “Turkey will not allow the blood of its martyrs to be wasted. ”

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced that his country has not taken any hostile action against Turkey.

Assad told the TV channel Russia 24 on Wednesday: “What hostile acts has Syria taken against Turkey? There are none. There are cases of marriage between Turks and Syrians, there are Turkish-Syrian families, there are common life interests, there is a historical convergence between cultures; therefore, it makes no sense that we have differences. ”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.