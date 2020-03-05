Russian Delegation Brings Together Notables From Suweida to Discuss Tensions With the Regime

A Russia delegation has travelled to Suweida to meet with notables and to try and resolve some of the security issues that are plaguing the province reports Suweida 24.

A delegation of Russian forces headed by two officers from the Russian Reconciliation Center in Damascus met with notables from Suweida province in the town of Shahba to discuss a number of recent security issues and developments in the area.

The notables called on the Russian delegation to find a solution to the security issues and to settle the status of people wanted by the Assad regime security, as well as for compulsory and reserve service, and to address the repeated kidnappings in the area.

The Russian delegation called on the notables to form a small council with the aim of expanding the issues they had discussed and also preparing a list of names of individual gang members, their locations, as well as a list of names of missing persons from the province.

The Russians previously met with people from the al-Haroubi district in the Suweida province and discussed the working mechanism for the Bedouins displaced from their villages in the province’s northeast, who were displaced when of the Islamic State took control of Daraa province.

A civilian was killed and others wounded on Tuesday when regime forces open fired on civilians in the centre of Suweida province.

Before that, the regime’s Military Security branch in February had kidnapped a member of a local group in the province, and the group responded by kidnapping five officers, including a colonel.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.