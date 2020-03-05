Turkish-Backed Militants Launch Surprise Operation in Western Aleppo

Turkish-backed militants attacked near Sheik Aqil storming the Syrian army positions by surprise reports Al-Masdar.

Turkish-backed militants launched a surprise attack in western Aleppo on Wednesday, targeting the Syrian army’s positions near the town of Sheikh Aqil.

According to a report from this front, the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front, alongside Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in western Aleppo, catching the Syrian troops off guard.

The report said the Turkish-backed militants have advanced in western Aleppo, but intense clashes are still ongoing between the latter and the Syrian Arab Army.

This new attack by the Turkish-backed militants comes just hours after they failed to retake the strategic city of Saraqeb and its surroundings.

