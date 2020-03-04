Assad Sets Date for Parliamentary Elections

President Assad has set a date for the parliamentary elections for the third legislative term and also set the number of members writes SANA.

On Tuesday, President Bashar al-Assad issued Decree No. 76 for 2020, setting Apr. 13, 2020, as the date of the next parliamentary elections to select members of the People’s Assembly for the third legislative term.

The decree also sets the number of members at 250 divided into 127 members from the workers and farming sector and 123 from the other groups of the population, divided among 15 electoral districts.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.