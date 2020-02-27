US Convoy Delivers Equipment to Qamishli

A US convoy of trucks carrying logistical equipment and armored vehicles has been spotted entering Syria from northern Iraq writes SANA.

US occupation forces sent a new convoy loaded with logistical equipment and military armored vehicles to Qamishli city in Hassakeh countryside, in a new violation to international laws.

Local sources in the al-Ya’roubiyah area told SANA’s reporter that 11 trucks transporting logistical equipment and armored vehicles entered on Wednesday the Syrian territory coming from northern Iraq via the illegitimate al-Walid crossing, and headed to Qamishli to fortify the occupation’s positions in oil producing areas in the Syrian al-Jazira area.

