Turkish Forces Cut off Drinking Water From Hassakeh City for Second Day

After Turkish forces shut down water wells, Tel Tamer and Hassakeh are to get deliveries of water reports SANA.

Director General of the Water Establishment in Hassakeh Mahmoud al-Akla said that citizens will be provided with drinking water in Hassakeh city and the residential neighborhoods in Tel Tamer, with water trucks transporting the water from the wells of Nafasha and Kehal Issafee. The Turkish occupation forces have cut off water from the city for the second day.

Akla said in a statement to SANA’s reporter that the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries entered on Monday Alouk water station in the Ras al-Ayn countryside, and they stopped water pumping and expelled workers from the station, which led to drinking water being cut off from the city of Hassakeh, Tel Tamer, and the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

He pointed out that diligent efforts are being exerted to resume water pumping from the wells of Alouk as fast as possible.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.