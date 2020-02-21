Turkey, Iran, Russia Negotiating Next Date for Syrian Peace Conference

Russia is working to arrange an agreeable time to hold a conference to discuss Syria, with Iran and Turkey writes SANA.

Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that preparations for holding a trilateral summit between Russia,Turkey, and Iran on Syria are underway, but no date has been set.

Sputnik quoted Peskov as saying in a press conference on Thursday that, “Indeed, negotiations on that score with the Iranian side have been held. Work on that summit is in progress. There is Russia’s consent for certain dates,” adding that, “However, the three presidential schedules are yet to be agreed on. This coordination is not over yet. As soon as and if that is done, we will inform everyone.”

