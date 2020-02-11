One Person Injured in Explosion in al-Mazzeh

A car bomb detonated in Damascus, injuring one person, who was taken to hospital reports SANA.

An IED planted in a car detonated on Monday afternoon in the al-Mazzeh area in Damascus, injuring one person.

A source at Damascus Police Command said one person was injured by the explosive, which was planted in a pickup truck parked behind al-Jalaa Park in al-Mazzeh area.

The source said the blast caused burns to the victim who was hospitalized, in addition to burning the car.

