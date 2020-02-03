Saudi Representative in New York Explains Reported Invitation to the Syrian Ambassador

Contrary to reports, Saudi Arabia has said that it did not invite Syria’s Permanent Representative to UN to a ceremony at his private home reports Al-Arabiya.

The Saudi representative to the United Nations, Abdallah Yahya al-Mouallimi, explained reports in the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan about an invitation to Ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, to a ceremony at his private home.

Mouallimi told Al-Arabiya on Friday: “I wish this report had been correct. We would be happy for Syria to return to the Arab ranks and act as a country that plays its role and carries out its duties within the framework of the Arab ranks and give up its current attitudes towards its people.”

The Saudi delegate said: “If that were true, we would have been the first to welcome Syria and Ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari. But this news is not true at all.”

He added: “What happened is that, the following day, there was a forum in the General Assembly attended by all countries and dozens of permanent delegates. At the end of the forum, we invited the attendees to a reception held in honor of Dr. Fahd al-Mubarak, so that delegates could get to know him personally. There was no special invitation or invitation to dinner or in any special context. Ambassador al-Jaafari saw fit to attend this reception, and we welcomed him as we welcomed dozens of other ambassadors.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.