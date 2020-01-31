US Forces Block Another Russian Military Convoy in Northeast Syria

Yet another Russian convoy has had its path blocked by the US military as it attempted to move through Hassakeh reports Al-Masdar.

The US military has blocked another Russian military convoy in northeastern Syria, a new report from the Hassakeh Governorate claimed on Thursday.

According to the report, the US military halted the Russian military convoy as it was trying to bypass their checkpoint near the key town of Tel Tamr in the western countryside of the Hassakeh on Wednesday.

Despite the obstruction, the Russian military rerouted their convoy and made their way to Tel Tamr from a different direction.

The US military has now blocked the Russian Armed Forces on at least nine occasions since the start of the new year, with most of these obstructions taking place along the M4 international highway near Tel Tamr.

