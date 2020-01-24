Syria, Iran Discuss Enhancing Educational Cooperation

Syria and Iran have discussed means to improve relations and cooperation between universities in the two countries writes SANA.

Minister of Higher Education Dr. Bassam Ibrahim and Iranian Minister of Education Mohsen Hajimirzaei co-chaired a session of talks on Thursday at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The talks focused on enhancing and developing joint scientific cooperation, particularly the exchange of scholarships, establishing rehabilitation and training programs, and other educational fields.

Ibrahim hailed the firm scientific relations between Syria and Iran and the multiple scientific, cultural and research programs between the two sides.

Hajimirzaei, in turn, expressed his country’s keenness to continue upgrading scientific cooperation with Syria, pointing to the importance of exchanging expertise and experiences, training educational cadres, developing the curricula, and establishing joint scientific camps for students, in addition to signing more scientific agreements between the universities of the two countries.

