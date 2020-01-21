Turkey Settles More of Syrian Fighters’ Families in Ras al-Ayn

The Turkish government have been housing the families of their fighters in the homes of expelled residents in Hassakeh’s northern countryside writes SANA.

The Turkish government continued to transport dozens of the families of the pro-Turkish regime fighters working under their command into the houses of the displaced residents of Ras al-Ayn city in Hassakeh’s northern countryside.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter in Hassakeh that the Turkish occupation transported 1,500 members of the families of its terrorist mercenaries to reside in citizens’ homes in the neighborhoods of al-Kharabat and al-Hawarneh in Ras al-Ayn city.

On another note, infighting among terrorists in Ras al-Ayn continues, with gunfire being exchanged by the terrorists in the city since dawn on Monday, with sources saying that this tension is caused by the refusal of the terrorists in the city to leave and be replaced by the mercenaries recruited by the occupation as “police” personnel.

