Response Will Shake American Presence in the Region

Following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Iran has promised a response that will shake the US presence in the Middle East reports Al-Watan.

Carried upon the palms and in the hearts of the resistance—all resistance across the region, and perhaps the world—a funeral was held for the heroic martyr General Qasem Soleimani and the martyr Abou Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions. This majestic funeral served as a declaration of the beginning of a new stage and a new era, detonated by the terrorist hand of Washington when it carried out the criminal and sinful act of assassinating a great figure who had striven and planned many operations that had broken the thorn of terrorism backed by America itself and its Western allies, and who had struggled and worked to support the forces of the resistance with strength and determination in the face of the Israeli occupation.

The shameless American decision to assassinate Soleimani and his companions, a clear breach of all international rules and customs, has put the world on the brink of a new war, which it does not appear will transpire according to Washington’s timing or idea. It has united the ranks of the resistance, as well as the entire axis, around one aim, which is for America to pay the price for its organized terrorism in our region, both declared and hidden.

The loss of Soleimani is major and painful. It is a loss for Syria as much as for Iran. The man, who was well-known by the men of the Syrian Arab Army during their fight against terrorism, had decided since the beginning to choose the path of martyrdom, like all those in the resistance who defend their land and the sovereignty of their country and its freedom.

Certainly, the crime is entirely American and Israeli in its every detail, and the price of this crime will certainly be paid by Washington sooner or later, and it will not be long before the response of the axis is revealed—and this response will shake the American presence in the region, and will put an end to it. What the martyr Soleimani and his companions and all the martyrs of the Axis of Resistance had looked forward to is approaching.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.